Jalen Ramsey says Ja’Marr Chase spit on him

Steelers safety Jalen Ramsey was ejected during the second half of Sunday’s win over the Bengals for hitting receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Ramsey claims he had a reason for his reaction.

Ramsey told reporters after the game that Chase spit on Ramsey.

“He spit on me, so, it’s up,” Ramsey said. “It don’t give a fuck about football after that. Respectfully.”

There are videos making the rounds on social media that seem to show a spray coming from Chase’s mouth. The NFL has cameras throughout every stadium, in addition to the network cameras.

If it’s determined that Chase did indeed spit, he could be suspended for the Week 12 visit from the Patriots. In Week 1, Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before the first offensive play of the game. Carter was fined the amount of a game check, simulating a one-game suspension without pay for the violation.