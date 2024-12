The Vikings will have their rookie kicker back for Week 14.

Minnesota has activated Will Reichard and long snapper Andrew DePaola on Saturday, the team announced.

Reichard has made 14-of-16 field goals this season. He was sidelined by a right quad injury.

The Vikings have waived kicker Parker Romo as a corresponding move.

Minnesota has also elevated outside linebacker Gabriel Murphy from the practice squad to the gameday roster for Sunday’s matchup against the Falcons.