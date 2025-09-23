 Skip navigation
Vikings add Jordan Addison to 53-man roster, release WR Tim Jones

  
Published September 23, 2025 05:25 PM

Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison’s three-game suspension wrapped up with Sunday’s win over the Bengals and he is back on the active roster on Tuesday.

The Vikings announced that they have released wide receiver Tim Jones to make room for Addison’s return. Addison will be eligible to practice this week and he is expected to make his 2025 debut in Sunday’s game against the Steelers in Dublin.

Jones spent the last four seasons with the Jaguars and the Vikings signed Jones this offseason. He played six offensive snaps and 25 special teams snaps in two appearances with the team. He had 17 catches for 154 during his time in Jacksonville.

The Vikings also announced that they have signed running back Corey Kiner to the practice squad. They released wide receiver Lucky Jackson and running back Xazavian Valladay from that roster.