Vikings agree to one-year deal with CB Jeff Okudah

  
Published March 18, 2025 11:06 AM

Jeff Okudah has found a new team.

According to multiple reports, the former first-round cornerback has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Vikings.

Minnesota had announced Okudah’s free-agent visit with the club on Monday.

Okudah, 26, was the Lions’ No. 3 overall pick in 2020 but his career has been plagued by injuries. After spending 2023 with the Falcons, he signed a one-year deal with Houston last offseason. But a quad injury limited him to appearing in just six games with his snaps mostly limited to special teams. He recorded nine total tackles with one pass defensed in 2024.

In 44 games with 31 starts for the Lions, Falcons, and Texans, Okudah has registered 14 passes defensed and two interceptions.