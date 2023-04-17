Vikings agree to terms with Joejuan Williams

Minnesota has added some depth to its defensive backfield.

The Vikings announced on Monday that they’ve agreed to terms with cornerback Joejuan Williams.

A Patriots second-round pick in 2019, Williams has started just one game in his first four seasons. He appeared in nine games as a rookie, 15 games in 2020, and 12 games in 2021 with his only career start. While much of Williams’ playing time has come on special teams, he has posted 505 defensive snaps.

Williams, 25, was sidelined for all of 2022 after suffering a shoulder injury in August.

In his 36 games, Williams has posted 44 total tackles with eight passes defensed.