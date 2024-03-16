Vikings agree to terms with OL Dan Feeney

The Vikings lost interior offensive lineman Austin Schlottmann to the Giants earlier Friday. They replaced him Friday night.

Minnesota announced an agreement with guard/center Dan Feeney.

Feeney, 29, has appeared in 112 games with 65 starts. He most recently played for the Bears, appearing in 16 games last season with one start.

He entered the NFL in 2017 as a third-round pick of the Chargers and started 57 of the 63 games he played in his first four seasons.

Feeney spent 2021 and 2022 with the Jets, playing in 33 games with seven starts.