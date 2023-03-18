Vikings agree to terms with Olisaemeka Udoh

The Vikings have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh, the team announced Saturday.

He has spent the past four seasons with the team.

Udoh, 26, appeared in 17 regular-season games with one start last season. He saw action on 131 offensive snaps and 81 on special teams.

Udoh started the postseason loss to the Giants at right tackle and played all 57 snaps.

He started 16 games at right guard in 2021, playing 94 percent of the snaps (1,076).

Udoh has played 41 career games with 17 starts.