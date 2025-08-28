Vikings captains include first-year starting QB J.J. McCarthy

The Vikings have named their captains for the 2025 season. Headlining the crew is quarterback J.J. McCarthy. The 2024 first-round pick is a first-year starting quarterback.

The other captains are receiver Justin Jefferson, safety Harrison Smith, running back Aaron Jones Sr., long snapper Andrew DePaola, safety Josh Metellus, linebacker Jonathan Greenard, and tackle Brian O’Neill.

McCarthy enters the year as the undisputed starting quarterback. The only question regarding the Vikings’ quarterback depth chart is whether the team feels good about the situation behind McCarthy.

McCarthy showed promise last year, in the preseason opener. But he suffered a knee injury and missed the entire season. This year, the indications have created cause for optimism regarding his ability to thrive in the NFL.