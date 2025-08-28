 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_hamiltonjackson_250828.jpg
Hamilton lands huge extension, what about Lamar?
nbc_pft_mikevrabel_250828.jpg
Patriots will be ‘drastically better’ under Vrabel
nbc_pft_tuatagovailoa_250828.jpg
Dolphins need to protect, support Tua

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Vikings captains include first-year starting QB J.J. McCarthy

  
Published August 28, 2025 01:43 PM

The Vikings have named their captains for the 2025 season. Headlining the crew is quarterback J.J. McCarthy. The 2024 first-round pick is a first-year starting quarterback.

The other captains are receiver Justin Jefferson, safety Harrison Smith, running back Aaron Jones Sr., long snapper Andrew DePaola, safety Josh Metellus, linebacker Jonathan Greenard, and tackle Brian O’Neill.

McCarthy enters the year as the undisputed starting quarterback. The only question regarding the Vikings’ quarterback depth chart is whether the team feels good about the situation behind McCarthy.

McCarthy showed promise last year, in the preseason opener. But he suffered a knee injury and missed the entire season. This year, the indications have created cause for optimism regarding his ability to thrive in the NFL.