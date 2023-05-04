 Skip navigation
Vikings claim John Reid off waivers

  
Published May 4, 2023 12:30 PM

The Vikings used the waiver wire to bolster their secondary on Thursday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team claimed cornerback John Reid off of waivers. The Falcons cut Reid on Wednesday.

Reid signed to the Falcons practice squad late last season after being let go by the Titans. He had five tackles in three games with Houston.

Reid also played 11 games for the Seahawks in 2021 and 13 games for the Texans in 2020. He had 25 tackles and three passes defensed in those appearances.

The Vikings have also added Byron Murphy, Joejuan Williams, third-round pick Mekhi Blackmon, and fourth-round pick Jay Ward to their cornerback group this offseason.