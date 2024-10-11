Vikings cut DL Jalen Redmond

The Vikings waived defensive lineman Jalen Redmond on Friday, the team announced.

His departure leaves only five defensive linemen on Vikings’ roster, with Jonathan Bullard, Harrison Phillips, Levi Drake Rodriguez, Taki Taimani and Jerry Tillery remaining.

Redmond signed with the Vikings on June 18.

He played 23 defensive snaps and one on special teams in two games — his first career appearances — and totaled one tackle and one sack.

Remond joined the team after playing for the UFL’s Arlington Renegades this spring. He played four games and recorded 18 tackles, five tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Redmond originally entered the NFL in 2023 with Carolina, signing as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma. He spent the offseason program with the Panthers but was waived last August.

As a Sooner, Redmond posted 71 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in starting 19 of 36 games played from 2018-22.