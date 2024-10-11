 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings cut DL Jalen Redmond

  
Published October 11, 2024 05:54 PM

The Vikings waived defensive lineman Jalen Redmond on Friday, the team announced.

His departure leaves only five defensive linemen on Vikings’ roster, with Jonathan Bullard, Harrison Phillips, Levi Drake Rodriguez, Taki Taimani and Jerry Tillery remaining.

Redmond signed with the Vikings on June 18.

He played 23 defensive snaps and one on special teams in two games — his first career appearances — and totaled one tackle and one sack.

Remond joined the team after playing for the UFL’s Arlington Renegades this spring. He played four games and recorded 18 tackles, five tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Redmond originally entered the NFL in 2023 with Carolina, signing as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma. He spent the offseason program with the Panthers but was waived last August.

As a Sooner, Redmond posted 71 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in starting 19 of 36 games played from 2018-22.