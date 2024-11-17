Vikings do what they need to do in 23-13 win over Titans

The Titans had long odds to start. It didn’t help that every big call — some of them questionable — went against them in a 23-13 loss to the Vikings.

Minnesota improved to 8-2, while Tennessee fell to 2-8.

Referee Clete Blackman and his crew had a tough day, making it much tougher on the Titans.

Tennessee had 13 penalties for 91 yards, while Minnesota was whistled for only three for 35.

Three huge calls went against the Titans in the first half, two of which led to touchdowns and another a field goal.

The first came with the Vikings facing a third-and-3 at their own 37. Jarvis Brownlee Jr. appeared in good position when he knocked away a pass attempt intended for Justin Jefferson. Officials instead called Brownlee for pass interference, and on the next play, Sam Darnold found Jordan Addison for a 47-yard touchdown.

That penalty was questionable. The next two big penalties on the Titans were egregious.

The Vikings faced a fourth-and-goal from the Tennessee 1 when Darnold tried to hit Addison in the end zone. Addison was well covered and as he attempted to bring in the pass Titans safety Mike Brown hit Addison in the chest, knocking the ball loose. Two flags were thrown.

Social media lit up with complaints about the penalty, and Titans coach Brian Callahan blew up, drawing a penalty though for no yards with the Vikings already on the 1. On the next play, Darnold scored on a quarterback sneak.

CBS rules official Gene Steratore disagreed with the call on the field.

He also disagreed with a horse collar call on a punt soon after when Titans linebacker James Williams tackled Brandon Powell on the shoulder pads. The Vikings got 15 yards, which helped them cash in with a John Parker Romo 40-yard field goal.

In the third quarter came another questionable penalty when Brownlee was called for illegal contact on a Darnold fumble that Jeffery Simmons recovered for the Titans. Darnold threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Cam Akers four plays later.

The Titans also had a 51-yard touchdown reception by Calvin Ridley called back on an illegal formation and had a 23-yard gain negated by another illegal formation.

The Vikings did what they needed to do, outgaining the Titans 318 to 294 as they sacked Will Levis five times and intercepted him once. Andrew Van Ginkel and Pat Jones each had two sacks, and Harrison Smith had the pick.

Darnold went 20-of-32 for 246 yards and two touchdowns. Jefferson caught six for 81 yards, and Addison had three catches for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Levis was 17-of-31 for 295 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He threw a 98-yard touchdown to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who had two receptions for 117 yards.