Vikings have not yet determined if they’ll open Justin Jefferson’s practice window this week

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson is eligible to come off of injured reserve this week.

But as of Monday, it’s unclear whether or not Minnesota will open his 21-day practice window.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters during his press conference that the club is still working through the options with Jefferson.

“We’re going to do what’s best for Justin, and make sure when he does return, he can be the Justin Jefferson we all know and can expect to see,” O’Connell said, via Ben Goessling of the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Jefferson has been out since suffering the injury in the Week 5 loss to Kansas City.

In five games, Jefferson has caught 36 passes for 571 yards with three touchdowns. Despite missing the last four weeks, Jefferson is still No. 18 in receiving yards among all players.