Vikings hire Charlie Frye, Jordan Traylor as assistant coaches

The Vikings announced they’ve added a pair of assistant coaches on Tuesday, including a former NFL quarterback.

Minnesota has hired Jordan Traylor as assistant offensive coordinator/assistant quarterbacks coach and Charlie Frye as a defensive assistant.

Traylor was previously with the Saints, working as a scouting assistant, defensive assistant, and most recently an offensive assistant over the last two seasons. He replaces Grant Udinski, who departed the organization to become Jacksonville’s offensive coordinator under Liam Coen.

Frye was a Browns third-round pick in 2005 and played 26 games with 23 starts from 2005-2009. He was traded after one start in 2007 to the Seahawks, appearing in a pair of games for the team in 2008. He then started three games for the Raiders in 2009.

Frye completed 62 percent of his career passes for 4,154 yards with 17 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores previously worked with Frye on the Dolphins in 2021.