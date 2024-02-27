Vikings hire Josh McCown as quarterbacks coach

The Vikings don’t know if Kirk Cousins will be back as their starting quarterback for the 2024 season, but they do know who their starter’s position coach will be.

Josh McCown has been hired as the new quarterbacks coach in Minnesota. The Vikings also announced that Chris O’Hara has been hired as their pass game specialist.

McCown opened last season as the Panthers’ quarterbacks coach, but was fired along with head coach Frank Reich after a 1-10 start to the season. That was McCown’s first NFL coaching job, although he interviewed for the Texans head coaching job on multiple occasions before landing the role on Reich’s staff.

O’Hara was the Vikings’ quarterbacks coach for the last two seasons. He joined head coach Kevin O’Connell and offensive coordinator Wes Phillips in making the move from the Rams to Minnesota before the 2022 season.