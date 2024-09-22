Vikings intercept C.J. Stroud, convert it into a Justin Jefferson touchdown

C.J. Stroud began Sunday’s game with a 17-yard pass to Nico Collins, but a holding penalty on tight end Cade Stover negated the play. On the next snap, Stroud threw his first interception in 267 attempts.

Kamu Grugier-Hill picked Stroud at the Houston 26 and returned it 5 yards to give Sam Darnold good field position.

Darnold converted two third downs on passes to Justin Jefferson. The first went for 9 yards on third-and-seven, and the second went for a 6-yard touchdown on third-and-goal.

Darnold was 2 of 4 for 15 yards.

Stroud is only 2-of-4 for 14 yards thus far.