nbc_pft_patsstrugglevjetsv2_240920.jpg
Unpacking Patriots’ struggles vs. Jets
nbc_pft_patsqbsituation_240920.jpg
When should Patriots turn to Maye as starting QB?
nbc_pft_showmesomethingv2_240920.jpg
Levis must show improved decision-making in Week 3

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Vikings intercept C.J. Stroud, convert it into a Justin Jefferson touchdown

  
Published September 22, 2024 01:23 PM

C.J. Stroud began Sunday’s game with a 17-yard pass to Nico Collins, but a holding penalty on tight end Cade Stover negated the play. On the next snap, Stroud threw his first interception in 267 attempts.

Kamu Grugier-Hill picked Stroud at the Houston 26 and returned it 5 yards to give Sam Darnold good field position.

Darnold converted two third downs on passes to Justin Jefferson. The first went for 9 yards on third-and-seven, and the second went for a 6-yard touchdown on third-and-goal.

Darnold was 2 of 4 for 15 yards.

Stroud is only 2-of-4 for 14 yards thus far.