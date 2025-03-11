Vikings, Jonathan Allen agree to three-year contract

Veteran defensive tackle Jonathan Allen has found his new team.

Allen and the Vikings agreed to terms on a contract this morning.

Allen’s agent told reporters that it’s a three-year, $60 million contract.

The 30-year-old Allen has played his entire career in Washington, where he was a first-round draft pick in 2017. The Commanders cut him after trying and failing to trade him.

The Vikings were expected to have significant changes on their defensive line with Jonathan Bullard and Jerry Tillery becoming free agents this week. Now Allen comes in and will be viewed as an upgrade in Minnesota.