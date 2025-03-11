 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Florio: Pats 'went drunken sailor' on free agency
Report: Browns bring Pickett back to the AFC North
WAS reportedly add another veteran in Tunsil

Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Florio: Pats 'went drunken sailor' on free agency
Report: Browns bring Pickett back to the AFC North
WAS reportedly add another veteran in Tunsil

Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Vikings, Jonathan Allen agree to three-year contract

  
Published March 11, 2025 08:05 AM

Veteran defensive tackle Jonathan Allen has found his new team.

Allen and the Vikings agreed to terms on a contract this morning.

Allen’s agent told reporters that it’s a three-year, $60 million contract.

The 30-year-old Allen has played his entire career in Washington, where he was a first-round draft pick in 2017. The Commanders cut him after trying and failing to trade him.

The Vikings were expected to have significant changes on their defensive line with Jonathan Bullard and Jerry Tillery becoming free agents this week. Now Allen comes in and will be viewed as an upgrade in Minnesota.