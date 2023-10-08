Vikings’ Justin Jefferson limps off in fourth quarter

The Vikings’ offense took two big hits in rapid succession in the fourth quarter today against the Chiefs.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson pulled up and had to limp off the field and was termed questionable to return with a hamstring injury.

Just a few plays later, Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson also limped off the field, although he was able to return after a few plays.

Without Jefferson on the field, a Vikings fourth down drive proved surprisingly effective but ultimately failed with a fourth down incompletion.

The Chiefs lead 27-20 with 4:30 to play.