Vikings lead Ravens 10-9 at halftime

  
Published November 9, 2025 02:27 PM

Aaron Jones scored on a 4-yard run on the Vikings’ first drive, capping a seven-play, 86-yard drive. It was the only touchdown of the first half by either team.

The Vikings lead the Ravens 10-9 at halftime.

The Ravens have outgained the Vikings 176 to 156, but they have only three field goals on drives of 42, 68 and 63. Tyler Loop kicked field goals of 44, 28 and 30 yards.

Baltimore was 0-for-2 in the red zone.

Lamar Jackson is 11-of-16 for 102 yards and has run for 12 yards on three carries. Derrick Henry has nine carries for 33 yards, and Zay Flowers has three receptions for 53 yards.

Ravens safety Malaki Starks had an interception of J.J. McCarthy that led to a field-goal drive.

McCarthy has completed 9 of 15 passes for 130 yards, with Jalen Nailor catching two passes for 80 yards. Jones has six carries for 14 yards, and Justin Jefferson has three receptions for 26 yards.