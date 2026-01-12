 Skip navigation
Matthew Stafford: I don’t see finger being an issue

  
Published January 12, 2026 05:10 PM

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford isn’t sweating the prospect of his right finger injury impacting his performance this week.

Stafford remained in Saturday’s win over the Panthers after suffering the injury and said on Lets Go Monday that he doesn’t “see there being any kind of an issue for me” against the Bears

“Hand is good. I’m not worried about it at all,” Stafford said. “I was just throwing a ball over the middle to Puka [Nacua] and caught somebody’s forearm. Just bent it way back. I just was looking down a little bit, like what’s this thing gonna look like when I go down there and look at it? But it was fine, a little bit stiff throughout the game, like a jammed finger. But I know by Sunday next week I’ll be feeling great.”

Stafford was 24-of-42 for 304 yards, three touchdowns and one interception against Carolina. He threw for 457 yards and three touchdowns in the Rams’ loss at the Seahawks during the regular season.