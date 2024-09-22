 Skip navigation
Vikings lead Texans 14-0 at halftime

  
Published September 22, 2024 02:35 PM

Nothing has gone the Texans’ way Sunday.

It started with a 17-yard completion being called back for a holding penalty on Cade Stover. It was one of seven offensive penalties for 40 yards in the first half for the Texans, including three false starts in a row followed by an illegal formation that was declined.

On the first official play from scrimmage, C.J. Stroud was intercepted by Kamu Grugier-Hill at the Houston 26 with a 5-yard return. The Vikings needed six plays to go 21 yards, with Justin Jefferson catching a 6-yard touchdown pass from Sam Darnold.

It’s been all Vikings, all day, with Minnesota holding a 14-0 halftime lead.

Houston’s six possessions have ended with Stroud’s first interception in 267 attempts, Ka’imi Fairbairn’s first missed field goal of the season, three punts and a sack as time expired. The Texans have 122 yards, and Stroud is 10-of-17 for 94 yards with Stefon Diggs catching six for 73 yards against his former team.

Darnold is 10-of-16 for 121 yards and two touchdowns, with Justin Jefferson making six catches for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Vikings edge rusher Jonathan Greenard has a sack against his former team.