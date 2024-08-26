 Skip navigation
Vikings let go of QB Matt Corral, CB A.J. Green in wave of roster cuts

  
Published August 26, 2024 12:08 PM

The Vikings have announced their first wave of cuts and it includes a quarterback and a veteran defender.

Minnesota waived Matt Corral after the quarterback recently joined the club following J.J. McCarthy’s season-ending knee injury. He completed 4-of-6 passes for 13 yards in preseason play.

Cornerback A.J. Green was released after he signed a futures deal with Minnesota in January. He has appeared in 34 regular-season games over the last four seasons with Cleveland.

The Vikings also waived running back DeWayne McBride, tight end Sammis Reyes, running back Mo Ibrahim, cornerback Jaylin Williams, tight end Neal Johnson, receiver Justin Hall, outside linebacker Owen Porter, offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga, offensive lineman Doug Nester, offensive lineman Matt Cindric, offensive lineman Spencer Rolland, and defensive lineman Tyler Manoa.

All rosters must be reduced to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.