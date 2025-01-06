Vikings-Lions attracts 28.5 million for last game of regular season

The 2024 regular season went out with a bang — and with the third largest Sunday Night Football audience ever.

The Vikings-Lions all-the-marbles contest attracted, on average, 28.5 million viewers on NBC and Peacock.

The number trails only the 2012 regular-season finale between Washington and Dallas (30.5 million) and the 2024 season opener between the Ravens and Chiefs (29.2 million).

The audience topped the 2023 regular-season finale between the Bills and Dolphins by 24 percent, and it’s expected to be the most-watched primetime show since the Ravens-Chiefs game that started the season.

The numbers will only go up as the postseason starts, culminating in the annual nine-figure audience for the Super Bowl.