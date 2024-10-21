 Skip navigation
Vikings list Aaron Jones, T.J. Hockenson as limited participants in practice

  
Published October 21, 2024 05:41 PM

The Vikings didn’t practice on Monday, but they did release an injury report because they are playing the Rams on Thursday night.

According to the team, running back Aaron Jones (hamstring) would have been a limited participant in an actual workout. Jones was injured in Week Five, but recovered over the bye week and returned to play against the Lions on Sunday. He had 14 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown while catching three passes for 23 yards.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee) is also listed as limited. The team has until the end of the week to activate him from the physically unable to perform list.

Linebacker Blake Cashman (toe) is the only player that would have missed practice entirely. Cornerback Akayleb Evans (hip), linebacker Patrick Jones (shoulder), tight end Josh Oliver (wrist), and defensive lineman Harrison Phillips (shoulder) were listed as limited while safety Theo Jackson (hand) and guard Dalton Risner (back) were listed as full participants.