nbc_pft_lionsv2_240425.jpg
Lions extend St. Brown, Sewell ahead of NFL draft
nbc_pft_boldpredictions_240425.jpg
NFL draft bold predictions: Vikings stay at No. 11
nbc_pft_carolinadraft_240425.jpg
Panthers could target WRs Legette, Worthy in draft

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
nbc_pft_lionsv2_240425.jpg
Lions extend St. Brown, Sewell ahead of NFL draft
nbc_pft_boldpredictions_240425.jpg
NFL draft bold predictions: Vikings stay at No. 11
nbc_pft_carolinadraft_240425.jpg
Panthers could target WRs Legette, Worthy in draft

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Vikings may stay put, land J.J. McCarthy

  
Published April 25, 2024 06:52 PM

The Vikings picked up an extra first-round pick (No. 23) to aid a potential jump from No. 11. They might not need it.

As the draft approaches, the current expectation is that the Vikings will stay put — and that Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy will be on the board when they’re on the clock.

Some will be surprised by that, if it happens. McCarthy has been subtly linked to the Broncos, who would only have to jump up to No. 10 to cut the line in front of the Vikings.

Some have connected the Giants to McCarthy, too. That is believed to have been a smokescreen.

We’ll find out soon. It’s time for the smoke to go away and for the fire to be revealed.