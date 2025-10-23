Vikings officially activate RB Aaron Jones from IR

The Vikings officially activated running back Aaron Jones from injured reserve before Thursday Night Football.

In a corresponding move, the Vikings waived rookie linebacker Kobe King. King has played 77 snaps on special teams and three on defense in five games.

Jones, a nine-year NFL veteran, has not played since Week 2 against the Falcons when he injured his hamstring. The team opened his 21-day practice window on Tuesday, but the Vikings did not hold a full practice this week because of the shortened schedule.

Jones was limited to five rushes for 23 yards against Atlanta after rushing eight times for 23 yards in Week 1 at Chicago, when he added three receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown.

The Vikings leaned heavily on Jordan Mason (84 rushes for 380 yards and a career-high four rushing touchdowns; nine receptions for 34 yards) and Zavier Scott (19 rushes for 53 yards; eight receptions for 65 yards with a touchdown) while Jones was out.

Scott (wrist) and fullback C.J. Ham (hand) were injured last week against Philadelphia. Ham was ruled out, and Scott is listed as questionable for tonight’s game.

The Vikings also announced the elevation of guard Henry Byrd from their practice squad to the active roster. Byrd has appeared in two games this season, logging 12 snaps on special teams.