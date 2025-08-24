Vikings officially cut QB Brett Rypien, LB Cam Gill

The Vikings made official the release of backup quarterback Brett Rypien.

The Vikings traded Sam Howell, signed free agent Carson Wentz and now have moved on from Rypien, turning over their quarterback room behind J.J. McCarthy. Undrafted rookie Max Brosmer was the second-best quarterback in training camp.

The team also released outside linebacker Cam Gill after signing him Aug. 13.

Gill entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Buccaneers following the 2020 draft. He appeared in 40 regular-season games for the Bucs from 2020-23, totaling 29 tackles, 2.5 sacks and four quarterback hits. Gill played in eight playoff games for Tampa Bay, including Super Bowl LV when he recorded two tackles and split a sack on just three defensive snaps.

In 2024, Gill played 10 games for the Panthers.

The Vikings also announced they waived cornerback Reddy Steward, cornerback Keenan Garber, running back Tre Stewart, safety Mishael Powell, offensive tackle Logan Brown, offensive lineman Zack Bailey, wide receiver Silas Bolden, wide receiver Robert Lewis and defensive lineman Travis Bell.

The moves place Minnesota’s current active roster at 79 players, including International Player Pathway participant Oscar Chapman.

All NFL teams must reduce their rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.