Vikings owner Mark Wilf is noncommittal about Kirk Cousins after 2023

For some questions, any answer other than “yes” is telling. On Tuesday, Vikings owner Mark Wilf might have been telling us all something when asked about the future of quarterback Kirk Cousins.

The question was simple. Does Wilf want Cousins to re-sign after 2023?

“We’ll leave that to [G.M.] Kwesi [Adofo-Mensah] and coach [Kevin O’Connell] to work through those discussions,” Wilf said. “There’s always conversations on that. But our real focus is 100 percent on 2023 and getting where we need to be, and where I know we can be.”

They’ll be without a clear No. 1 quarterback if they don’t bring back Cousins. Which means they’ll need to have a good plan post-Kirk.

While Cousins has shown that there’s a ceiling beyond which he simply can’t lift a franchise on his own, the Vikings also could do a lot worse than Cousins. And if they proceed without him, perhaps they will.

This year will shed plenty of light on what comes next for Cousins and the Vikings. Even if they choose to keep him around, he turns 35 soon. The clock is ticking on his career, whether in Minnesota or elsewhere.