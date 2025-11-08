 Skip navigation
Vikings place CB Jeff Okudah on injured reserve

  
Published November 8, 2025 05:03 PM

The Vikings’ weekly pregame roster moves for Week 10 include the placement of cornerback Jeff Okudah on injured reserve.

Okudah suffered a concussion during the Week 8 loss to the Chargers. He missed last Sunday’s win over the Lions.

By landing on IR, Okudah will miss at least the next four games.

The third overall pick in the 2020 draft by the Lions, the 26-year-old Okudah signed a one-year deal with the Vikings in March. He has appeared in six regular-season games.

The Vikings filled his roster spot by signing cornerback Fabian Moreau from the practice squad. The Vikings also elevated running back Corey Kiner from the practice squad.

The 4-4 Vikings host the 3-5 Ravens on Sunday.