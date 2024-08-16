Vikings place J.J. McCarthy on IR, sign Matt Corral

The Vikings have officially placed J.J. McCarthy on injured reserve, which formally ends his 2024 season.

After McCarthy underwent knee surgery earlier this week, head coach Kevin O’Connell said McCarthy would be done for the year.

But McCarthy is slated to remain with the team throughout the season, which effectively makes this a redshirt year for the young quarterback.

Minnesota traded up to select McCarthy at No. 10 overall. Sam Darnold is now set to be the team’s starter in 2024.

To replace McCarthy on the roster, the Vikings have signed former Panthers third-round pick Matt Corral.

The Ole Miss product entered the league in 2022 but never played in a regular-season game. Carolina waived him in late August of last year and the Patriots claimed him — but Corral was then placed on the exempt/left squad list in early September. He was waived and was set to sign with New England’s practice squad, but never ended up returning to the team.

Corral then went to the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions and appeared in four games with three starts for the club. He recorded a 3-0 record as a starter, completing 58 percent of his total throws for 494 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.