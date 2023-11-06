Vikings plan to start Josh Dobbs this week

The Vikings didn’t plan on playing quarterback Josh Dobbs in Week 9, but they are planning on having him make the start in Week 10.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell made that announcement at a Monday press conference. Dobbs entered Sunday’s game against the Falcons in the first quarter after Jaren Hall left with an injury and he piloted an improbable comeback win five days after joining the Vikings in a trade with the Cardinals.

Dobbs was getting information on the plays from coaches and teammates while going 20-of-30 for 158 yards and running seven times for 66 yards. He ran for one touchdown and threw two more, including the game-winner to Brandon Powell with 22 seconds left to play.

Even if Dobbs had not impressed while pulling out the 31-28 win, the Vikings would likely be making the same plans. Hall was diagnosed with a concussion, so the Vikings can’t plan on having the rookie available against the Saints. Sean Mannion is on the practice squad and Nick Mullens is on injured reserve, which makes Dobbs the easy choice to lead the Minnesota offense this week.