Vikings re-negotiate void date on Marcus Davenport’s deal to March 11

The one-year deal that defensive end Marcus Davenport signed with the Vikings had four voidable years on it, lowering his cap number to $6.2 million for 2023.

The deal, though, was scheduled to void Monday, adding $6.8 million of dead money to the Vikings’ 2024 cap.

The Vikings renegotiated the void date on the deal over the weekend, Kevin Seifert of ESPN reports. The new void date of March 11 matches the expiration dates for the deals of Kirk Cousins and Danielle Hunter, allowing the sides more time to determine if there is common ground for a new deal.

Davenport’s deal included an $8.5 million signing bonus, a $1.5 million salary and $468,000 in roster bonuses for the four games he played.

Davenport did not play again after being diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain in an Oct. 15 game against the Bears.

The Vikings placed him on injured reserve, and he never returned.