Vikings re-sign Blake Brandel

  
Published February 17, 2023 08:30 AM
February 16, 2023 08:36 AM
Mike Florio specifies what Brian Flores brings to the table for the Vikings and how he can take Minnesota's defense to the next level as coordinator, with Chris Simms calling the hire a "great fit" for both parties.

The Vikings have re-signed one of their offensive linemen for the 2023 season.

Tackle Blake Brandel was set to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, but the Vikings circumvented that process by re-signing him on Friday.

Brandel made three starts in place of left tackle Christian Darrisaw while Darrisaw dealt with concussions during the 2022 season, but landed on injured reserve after hurting his knee in December. He also saw playing time as an extra tight end and on special teams.

The Vikings drafted Brandel in the sixth round of the 2020 draft and he returned to the team’s practice squad after being waived that September. He was waived again in 2021, but returned and wound up playing in 13 games that year.