Vikings release Alexander Mattison

The Vikings are moving on from their leading rusher in 2023.

Minnesota announced on Monday that the club has released running back Alexander Mattison.

A third-round pick in 2023, Mattison ascended to starting running back in 2023 but lost the job late in the season. He averaged 3.9 yards per carry to finish with 700 yards. While he didn’t have a rushing touchdown, he caught 30 passes for 192 yards with three TDs.

By releasing Mattison, the Vikings will save $3.35 million against the cap.

In 75 career games, Mattison has rushed for 2,370 yards with 11 touchdowns. He’s caught 100 passes for 718 yards with six TDs.