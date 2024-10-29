Vikings release Myles Gaskin

The Vikings opened up a spot on their 53-man roster on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have released running back Myles Gaskin. They also released linebacker Dallas Gant and tackle Marcellus Johnson from the practice squad.

Gaskin has bounced between the active roster and practice squad this season. He’s appeared in five games and he’s carried the ball three times for a loss of one yard.

Aaron Jones, Ty Chandler, and Cam Akers are the remaining running backs on the active roster in Minnesota.

The Vikings rounded out the day’s moves by signing offensive lineman Julian Pearl to the practice squad. Pearl spent time with the Ravens after going undrafted this year.