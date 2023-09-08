Vikings release Myles Gaskin, but are expected to bring him back to practice squad

The Vikings released running back Myles Gaskin on Friday, but he isn’t expected to be out of the organization for long.

Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports that Gaskin was let go in a procedural move and that he is expected to re-sign to the team’s practice squad on Saturday. He would then be elevated to the active roster in time to play against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

As a vested veteran, Gaskin’s entire salary for 2023 would be guaranteed if he were on the 53-man roster this weekend.

Gaskin was released by the Dolphins in August and he signed with the Vikings a short time later. Gaskin ran 361 times for 1,355 yards and seven touchdowns in four seasons with Miami.

Ty Chandler is now the only back on the 53-man roster behind Alexander Mattison.