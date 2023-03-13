 Skip navigation
Vikings restructure Jordan Hicks' contract

  
Published March 13, 2023 07:10 AM
nbc_pft_budgrant_230313
March 13, 2023 08:56 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on Bud Grant’s legacy, after the iconic Vikings head coach died at age 95, and honor all his contributions to the NFL.

At a time when plenty of Vikings players are getting a pink slip, a relative newcomer has gotten a restructured deal.

Via Adam Caplan, the Vikings and linebacker Jordan Hicks have agreed to a restructured contract.

Hicks signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Vikings in 2022. He had a base salary of $4.45 million for 2023, with $1.5 million becoming guaranteed on Friday.

The terms aren’t yet known. It’s possible that dummy years were added for cap reasons. It’s possible he simply took less money for 2023.

Hicks was added a year ago because of his experience as an inside linebacker in a 3-4 defense. Despite the change in coordinators, Minnesota will continue to operate with a base 3-4 under Brian Flores.

And Hicks, unlike plenty of other members of the team’s defense, will be sticking around to see what happens next.