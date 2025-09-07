 Skip navigation
Vikings rule Harrison Smith out for Monday night

  
Published September 7, 2025 04:38 PM

The Vikings listed safety Harrison Smith as doubtful to play on Monday night when they handed in their injury report on Saturday and they removed any doubt about his status on Sunday.

Smith did not travel with the team to Chicago and he has been ruled out of the matchup with the Bears. Smith is listed with an illness and he had been out of practice for a stretch before returning to the field this week.

Josh Metellus, Theo Jackson, Jay Ward, and Tavierre Thomas are the other safeties for the Vikings.

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee) is still listed as questionable while running back Zavier Scott (ankle) and defensive lineman Elijah Williams (hamstring) were ruled out on Saturday.