Vikings safeties coach Michael Hutchings leaving to become Cal’s defensive coordinator

Vikings safeties coach Michael Hutchings is returning to the West Coast.

Hutchings, a San Francisco native who played and coached at USC, is leaving Minnesota to join Tosh Lupoi’s staff at Cal. Hutchings will take over as defensive coordinator, Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report reports.

Lupoi and Hutchings were high school teammates at De La Salle High School in Concord, California.

Hutchings is finishing his third season with the Vikings, spending 2023 as the assistant defensive backs coach.

He also has coached at Oregon and Western Kentucky.