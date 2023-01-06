 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings set to activate Irv Smith Jr. from IR

  
Published January 6, 2023 09:37 AM
nbc_pft_fieldsout_230105
January 5, 2023 08:56 AM
Justin Fields is out for Week 18 against the Vikings, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to assess if that’s an effort to keep one of their strongest assets healthy or a subtle move to tank.

Tight end Irv Smith Jr. is set to return to the active roster in Minnesota.

Smith has been out since Week Eight with an ankle injury, but has been back at practice the last couple of weeks. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team will activate Smith in time for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

The Vikings traded for T.J. Hockenson after Smith’s injury and Johnny Mundt has also played a role on offense, so it remains to be seen how Smith will fit into the mix.

Smith is set for free agency after the season. He missed all of last season and has 88 catches for 844 yards and nine touchdowns since entering the league as a 2019 second-round pick.

The Vikings announced that they waived tight end Nick Muse on Friday, so there’s a roster spot open for Smith.