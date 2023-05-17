Vikings sign first-round pick Jordan Addison

Vikings first-round pick Jordan Addison has agreed to his first NFL contract.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Vikings signed Addison on Wednesday. It’s a four-year deal worth over $13.73 million with a team option for a fifth season.

That option must be exercised before the start of the fourth season and it is fully guaranteed once it is picked up.

Addison caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns at Pitt during the 2021 season and then transferred to USC in 2022. He had 59 catches for 875 yards and eight touchdowns for the Trojans and the Vikings made him the 23rd overall pick in April.

With Addison signed, the Vikings now have their entire 2023 draft class under contract.