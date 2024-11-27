 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Vikings sign LS Jake McQuaide to active roster, waive LB Gabriel Murphy

  
Published November 27, 2024 05:12 PM

The Vikings announced a series of roster moves on Wednesday,

They have signed long snapper Jake McQuaide to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and they signed tight end Nick Muse to the practice squad. They also waived linebacker Gabriel Murphy, who was activated from injured reserve on Tuesday.

McQuaide has appeared in the last three games for the Vikings as a temporary elevation. He played 160 games for the Rams and has had shorter stints with the Cowboys and Lions over the course of his NFL career.

Murphy was signed as an undrafted free agent this offseason and has not appeared in any regular season games. Muse, who was waived to make room for Murphy, played in three games for the Vikings.