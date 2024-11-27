Vikings sign LS Jake McQuaide to active roster, waive LB Gabriel Murphy

The Vikings announced a series of roster moves on Wednesday,

They have signed long snapper Jake McQuaide to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and they signed tight end Nick Muse to the practice squad. They also waived linebacker Gabriel Murphy, who was activated from injured reserve on Tuesday.

McQuaide has appeared in the last three games for the Vikings as a temporary elevation. He played 160 games for the Rams and has had shorter stints with the Cowboys and Lions over the course of his NFL career.

Murphy was signed as an undrafted free agent this offseason and has not appeared in any regular season games. Muse, who was waived to make room for Murphy, played in three games for the Vikings.