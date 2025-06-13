Vikings sign OL Vershon Lee

The Vikings made a change to their roster after the end of this week’s mandatory minicamp.

They announced the signing of offensive lineman Vershon Lee. Lee worked out for the team on Thursday and also met with them prior to going undrafted earlier this year.

Lee started 40 games while at South Carolina and saw time at center, guard and tackle for the Gamecocks. He spent the 2024 season at center, which is a spot the Vikings plan to fill with free agent acquisition Ryan Kelly.

The Vikings waived safety Bubba Bolden in a corresponding move. Bolden signed with the team in March and has previously spent time with the Seahawks, Browns, and in the UFL.