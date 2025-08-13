Vikings sign OLB Cam Gill, LB Max Tooley

In advance of two of joint practices with the Patriots, the Vikings have added a pair of defensive players.

Minnesota announced the club has signed outside linebacker Cam Gill and linebacker Max Tooley.

Gill, 27, has appeared in 50 career games, mainly playing special teams. He appeared in 10 contests for the Panthers last season, recording 22 total tackles. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020 with the Buccaneers, winning Super Bowl LV with the club.

Tooley, 27, is returning to Minnesota for his second stint with the club. Having entered the league last year as an undrafted free agent out of BYU, Tooley spent time on the practice squad last year and was on the roster into the offseason program. He has also spent time with the Texans.