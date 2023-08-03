 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX Denver 2023 Colt Nichols in t-shirt.JPG
Supercross: Colt Nichols to join Beta Motorcycle factory team in 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Trevor Lawrence
Matthew Berry’s 100 Facts You Need to Know Before You Draft
Rondé Barber is one of nine inductees in the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class.
Who are the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Inductees?

Top Clips

nbc_pst_messimiami_230803.jpg
Messi making ‘historic moments’ with Inter Miami
nbc_csu_mccourty_joshallen_230803.jpg
McCourty: Bills QB Allen has ‘that dog’
nbc_pst_planalysis_230803.jpg
Which PL teams looked best during preseason?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX Denver 2023 Colt Nichols in t-shirt.JPG
Supercross: Colt Nichols to join Beta Motorcycle factory team in 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Trevor Lawrence
Matthew Berry’s 100 Facts You Need to Know Before You Draft
Rondé Barber is one of nine inductees in the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class.
Who are the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Inductees?

Top Clips

nbc_pst_messimiami_230803.jpg
Messi making ‘historic moments’ with Inter Miami
nbc_csu_mccourty_joshallen_230803.jpg
McCourty: Bills QB Allen has ‘that dog’
nbc_pst_planalysis_230803.jpg
Which PL teams looked best during preseason?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings sign OLs Christian DiLauro, Jarrid Williams

  
Published August 3, 2023 02:15 PM

The Vikings have made a few moves along their offensive front.

Minnesota announced on Thursday that the club has signed Christian DiLauro and Jarrid Williams.

DiLauro has bounced around to several teams since going undrafted in 2018. But he’s appeared in five games over the last two seasons — two with Tennessee in 2021 and three with Denver last year. All of his snaps came on special teams.

Williams initially signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent last year. He then spent time on Detroit’s practice squad before signing a futures deal with Philadelphia. He was let go from the Eagles in May and spent time with the Steelers before Pittsburgh waived him on July 30.

As a corresponding roster move, the Vikings have released offensive lineman Bobby Evans. A Rams third-round pick in 2019, Evans signed with Minnesota’s practice squad after Los Angeles waived him late last season.

Evans had re-signed with the Vikings in late July.