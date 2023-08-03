Vikings sign OLs Christian DiLauro, Jarrid Williams

The Vikings have made a few moves along their offensive front.

Minnesota announced on Thursday that the club has signed Christian DiLauro and Jarrid Williams.

DiLauro has bounced around to several teams since going undrafted in 2018. But he’s appeared in five games over the last two seasons — two with Tennessee in 2021 and three with Denver last year. All of his snaps came on special teams.

Williams initially signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent last year. He then spent time on Detroit’s practice squad before signing a futures deal with Philadelphia. He was let go from the Eagles in May and spent time with the Steelers before Pittsburgh waived him on July 30.

As a corresponding roster move, the Vikings have released offensive lineman Bobby Evans. A Rams third-round pick in 2019, Evans signed with Minnesota’s practice squad after Los Angeles waived him late last season.

Evans had re-signed with the Vikings in late July.