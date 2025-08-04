 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nfl_1920.jpg
White to be interim executive director of NFLPA
nbc_pft_stafford_250804.jpg
Stafford is ‘making good progress’ with back issue
nbc_pft_levy_250804.jpg
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nfl_1920.jpg
White to be interim executive director of NFLPA
nbc_pft_stafford_250804.jpg
Stafford is ‘making good progress’ with back issue
nbc_pft_levy_250804.jpg
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings sign TE Nick Vannett, waive OT Marcellus Johnson

  
Published August 4, 2025 04:19 PM

The Vikings have made a pair of roster moves on Monday.

Minnesota announced the club has signed tight end Nick Vannett and waived offensive tackle Marcellus Johnson.

Vannett, 32, spent last season with the Titans. He caught 17 passes for 135 yards with three touchdowns, playing all 17 games with 10 starts.

A Seattle third-round pick in 2016, Vannett has appeared in a total of 111 games with 53 starts for the Seahawks, Steelers, Broncos, Saints, Giants, Chargers, and Titans. He’s caught 108 passes for 1,012 yards with nine touchdowns.

The Vikings have a couple of injury concerns at tight end. T.J. Hockenson left Saturday’s practice early due to an undisclosed injury and Gavin Bartholomew has been on the physically unable to perform list with a back issue.