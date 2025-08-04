Vikings sign TE Nick Vannett, waive OT Marcellus Johnson

The Vikings have made a pair of roster moves on Monday.

Minnesota announced the club has signed tight end Nick Vannett and waived offensive tackle Marcellus Johnson.

Vannett, 32, spent last season with the Titans. He caught 17 passes for 135 yards with three touchdowns, playing all 17 games with 10 starts.

A Seattle third-round pick in 2016, Vannett has appeared in a total of 111 games with 53 starts for the Seahawks, Steelers, Broncos, Saints, Giants, Chargers, and Titans. He’s caught 108 passes for 1,012 yards with nine touchdowns.

The Vikings have a couple of injury concerns at tight end. T.J. Hockenson left Saturday’s practice early due to an undisclosed injury and Gavin Bartholomew has been on the physically unable to perform list with a back issue.