 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfweek1_260511.jpg
SNF opens with Cowboys vs. Giants in 2026
nbc_pft_odellbeckhamjrgiants_260511.jpg
Would Beckham Jr. signing with Giants work?
nbc_pft_nflrefs_260511.jpg
Importance of new NFL Referees Association CBA

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfweek1_260511.jpg
SNF opens with Cowboys vs. Giants in 2026
nbc_pft_odellbeckhamjrgiants_260511.jpg
Would Beckham Jr. signing with Giants work?
nbc_pft_nflrefs_260511.jpg
Importance of new NFL Referees Association CBA

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings sign UDFA DL Smith Vilbert, LB Bangally Kamara

  
Published May 11, 2026 12:28 PM

The Vikings have officially added a pair of young defensive players.

Minnesota announced on Monday that the club has signed defensive lineman Smith Vilbert and linebacker Bangally Kamara.

Both Vilibert and Kamara had participated in Minnesota’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Vilbert split his time in college between Penn State and North Carolina, playing for the Tar Heels in 2025. Kamara began his collegiate career at Pitt before transferring to South Carolina and finishing his time at Kansas last season.