Vikings sign UDFA DL Smith Vilbert, LB Bangally Kamara

The Vikings have officially added a pair of young defensive players.

Minnesota announced on Monday that the club has signed defensive lineman Smith Vilbert and linebacker Bangally Kamara.

Both Vilibert and Kamara had participated in Minnesota’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Vilbert split his time in college between Penn State and North Carolina, playing for the Tar Heels in 2025. Kamara began his collegiate career at Pitt before transferring to South Carolina and finishing his time at Kansas last season.