Vikings stay undefeated, hang on to defeat Packers 31-29

The Packers made a valiant comeback effort, but the Vikings were able to hold on and move to 4-0.

Minnesota defeated Green Bay 31-22 at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon.

The Vikings dominated the first half, going up 28-0 with Justin Jefferson’s 14-yard touched reception with 5:28 left in the half.

But the Packers then scored 22 straight points to make it a game in the fourth quarter. Jayden Reed caught a 15-yard touchdown at the end of the second quarter. Dontayvion Wicks had a 6-yard touchdown with 11:38 in the fourth. And then after the Packers strip-sacked quarterback Sam Darnold, Tucker Kraft caught a 13-yard pass from Jordan Love. With a successful two-point conversion, the Packers were down 28-22.

The Vikings, however, were finally able to stop the bleeding. The club went 55 yards in seven plays taking 3:26 off the clock, with kicker Will Reichard putting up a 33-yard field goal to make it a two-possession game.

Minnesota then tried to end the contest by going for it on fourth-and-1 from Green Bay’s 4-yard line. But the jet sweep did not work, leading to a turnover on downs.

Though the Packers did not have any timeouts, the club got down the field quickly for a touchdown to make it a two-point game. Love hit Wicks for a 17-yard touchdown, completing the five-play, 96-yard drive in 1:22.

But Green Bay’s onside kick failed, sealing the Minnesota victory.

In his first game back from a knee injury, Love finished 32-of-54 for 389 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions. Reed led with seven catches and 139 yards.

Green Bay was just 4-of-12 on third down and 0-of-2 on fourth down.

For Minnesota, quarterback Sam Darnold had a strong first half with three touchdown passes. He finished 20-of-28 for 275 yards with three touchdowns, an interception, and a lost fumble. Jefferson finished with six catches for 85 yards with a TD.

Former Packer Aaron Jones rushed for 93 yards on 22 carries and caught four passes for 46 yards but didn’t make it into the end zone.

Still undefeated, the Vikings will travel to London to face the Jets next Sunday.

The Packers will travel to Los Angeles to play the Rams in Week 5.