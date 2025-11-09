Vikings take early 7-0 lead on Ravens

The Ravens are favorites to win the AFC North, despite their 3-5 record. But they already trail the Vikings.

Baltimore went three-and-out on its first possession.

The Vikings then drove 86 yards in seven plays. The big play came on a deep pass J.J. McCarthy threw to Jalen Nailor for 62 yards to the Baltimore 4 before Alohi Gilman brought him down.

It set up Aaron Jones’ 4-yard touchdown run.

The Ravens lead 7-0.

McCarthy went 3-for-4 for 76 yards on the drive, and Jones had three carries for 10 yards.