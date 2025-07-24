Vikings to wear white helmets on Christmas, throwback uniforms twice

The Vikings will wear alternate uniforms in three of this season’s home games.

The team announced that they will wear their white helmets for their Christmas game against the Lions and that they’ll don their throwback uniforms in Week 2 and Week 18. The first of those games is a Sunday night home opener against the Falcons and the regular season finale will be against the Packers.

White helmets made their debut in a win over the Bears last season and they’ll look a bit different this year as the team has added a metallic stripe down the center. The team will wear them with white uniforms and white pants in what they call their Winter Warrior look.

The throwbacks take inspiration from the uniforms the Vikings wore in their first 45 seasons as an NFL team. They lost their two 2023 games in the uniforms, but won against the Texans while wearing them last year.