Vikings trade DB Mekhi Blackmon to the Colts for a 2026 sixth-rounder

The Vikings have traded defensive back Mekhi Blackmon to the Colts for a 2026 sixth-round pick, the teams announced.

The Vikings made Blackmon a third-round pick in 2023, and he played 15 games with three starts as a rookie. He totaled 41 tackles, one interception, eight passes defensed and a fumble recovery that season.

During the first training camp practice of 2024, Blackmon tore an ACL and missed the entire season on injured reserve.

Blackmon was back for the offseason program and training camp but was behind Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers on the depth chart.

Now, he gets a chance to play more in Indianapolis.